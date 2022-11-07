Pets have a field day at Panchkula dog show

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 6

I am happy to see the response to the dog show in Panchkula. Such events bring us close to animals. Awareness is must for coexistence. Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala stated this while addressing the concluding day of the North India’s Championship Dog Show, which concluded at Show Ground in Sector 3 here today.

The show was organised by Royal Kennel Club, Panchkula. Rottweiler and golden retriever breeds were the highlight of the show. Caroline Rowett, British Deputy High Commissioner, was the special guest at the prize distribution ceremony.

Dogs from European countries such as Serbia, Italy, Germany, Slovenia and Russia, apart from Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and tricity also participated in the event, said Sikander Singh, general secretary, Royal Kennel Club.

Sunny Sheikhon, president, Royal Kennel Club, Panchkula, said the Directorate of MSME, Haryana, Planet Pets and Cherubs Play School supported the dog show, which got huge response from residents.

Sonu, president of the Chandigarh Pet Lovers Association, whose dog breed “Milo Jack Russell” won the first prize in its category after defeating dogs from Kolkata, said this breed was intelligent. He said a film named “Mask” had been produced in Hollywood on this dog breed.

