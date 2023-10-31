‘PG-The Paying Guest’ declared best playbook

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 30

The Languages Department of Punjab has declared the Punjabi playbook ‘PG-The Paying Guest’ as the best book in 2020. The book has been penned by playwright Sanjeevan Singh.

Director of the Department Dr Veerpal Kaur issued a communication on October 27 that the Ishwar Chand Nanda award will be conferred on Sanjeevan Singh on November 1 here by Minister for Higher Education and Language Harjot Singh Bains in a state-level function to mark the celebrations of Punjab Day.

The play revolves around the lust amongst youth to settle abroad who consider their home land as a PG.

Earlier, Sanjeevan was conferred by Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, with the IC Nanda Award for his play. Since 1990, Sanjeevan has penned about two dozen plays in Punjabi.

#Mohali