‘PG-The Paying Guest’ declared best playbook

Mohali, October 30
The Languages Department of Punjab has declared the Punjabi playbook ‘PG-The Paying Guest’ as the best book in 2020. The book has been penned by playwright Sanjeevan Singh.
Director of the Department Dr Veerpal Kaur issued a communication on October 27 that the Ishwar Chand Nanda award will be conferred on Sanjeevan Singh on November 1 here by Minister for Higher Education and Language Harjot Singh Bains in a state-level function to mark the celebrations of Punjab Day.
The play revolves around the lust amongst youth to settle abroad who consider their home land as a PG.
Earlier, Sanjeevan was conferred by Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, with the IC Nanda Award for his play. Since 1990, Sanjeevan has penned about two dozen plays in Punjabi.
