PGGCG-42 win gold in youth fest

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 20

Post Graduate Government College for Girls (PGGCG), Sector 42, won first position in the classical dance event during the Panjab University Youth & Heritage Festival (Zone B) at Guru Gobind Singh College for Women, Sector 26 here.

PGGCG, Sector 11, claimed the second position, while Guru Gobind Singh College for Women (GGSCW), Sector 26, and MCM DAV, Sector 36, claimed the joint third position.

In group dance, PGGCG-11 and GGSCW-26 claimed top two positions, respectively, while PGGCG-42 and Government Home Science College, Sector 10, claimed the joint third position. In the individual category of the same event, Sivani claimed a gold medal, while Muskan bagged a silver medal. Prabhjot and Bhumika claimed the joint third position.

In the folk dance (luddi) event, MCM DAV College won the first prize and PGGCG-11 finished second. GGSCW-26 and Dev Samaj College for Women, Sector 45, claimed joint the third position. Individual prizes were won by Abhijeet Kaur, Pranamya Joshi and Sukhmehak Kaur.