PGI allows residents to choose thesis guides, topics

Chandigarh, June 23

The Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI) has introduced a new policy allowing its residents to select own thesis guides and pursue research topics of their own interest.

The first-of-its-kind move is aimed at empowering students and enhancing their academic experience. The institution has established a standard operating procedure (SOP) to govern the allocation process. Under the previous system, residents did not have the right to choose guides or research areas, which sometimes led to mismatch and dissatisfaction among students. However, with the implementation of the new SOP, students can now prioritise their preferred guides within their respective departments.

To ensure a smooth allocation process, a departmental thesis allocation committee has been formed in each discipline/department. These committees consist of three senior faculty members, or more in larger departments, including the head of the department or chairperson. The committees will be responsible for coordinating the allocation of thesis guides and ensuring compliance with the SOP.

The priority of students will be determined based on their merit in the entrance examination, giving utmost importance to their choice of chief guide and research topic. The departmental committees will also ensure no faculty member exceeds cap on the number of students they can guide at any given time.

To maintain the integrity of the allocation process, an Institutional Thesis Guide Allocation Committee has been established. It will oversee the entire thesis allocation process, address any discrepancies or difficulties that may arise, and make final decisions in the presence of the head of the department or chairperson. The committee’s decisions will be binding on both students and departments.

For the January 2023 batch, the heads of departments, in consultation with available senior faculty members, may allocate thesis guides while considering the students’ preferences. In case of subsequent batches, the new SOP will be fully implemented, ensuring students have the freedom to choose their guides and research areas right from the beginning of their programmes.

The Registrar and Convener of the Institutional Thesis Guide Allocation Committee will receive the final allocation list from respective departments, ensuring transparency and accountability in the process.

The PGI’s decision to grant residents the right to choose their own guides and research topics has been welcomed by students, who believe it will foster greater enthusiasm and dedication towards their research work.

