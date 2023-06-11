PGI asks Centre to address shortage of phlebotomists

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, June 10

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, has once again urged the Central Government to address the severe shortage of phlebotomists, essential healthcare professionals responsible for blood sample collection, in the institute.

With only seven sanctioned posts currently filled, the PGI is struggling to cope with the immense patient load, prompting the urgent need for additional staff.

The PGI’s proposal to hire 50 phlebotomists on an outsourced basis was rejected by the Standing Finance Committee last year. However, the committee had recommended the PGI that the services be outsourced through an agency by utilising the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) platform. Additionally, it was stated that if the proposal falls within the purview of the Institute’s Director, he can proceed with the matter using his delegated powers.

As of now, the PGI has no sanctioned posts for phlebotomists on an outsourced basis, making it impossible to hire their services through the GeM portal, which requires mentioning the manpower requirement on the portal. In light of this, the PGI is seeking the approval of the Standing Finance Committee, which is scheduled to meet in the coming months, to create 50 new outsourced positions for phlebotomists, in accordance with the existing Recruitment Rules.

The urgent requirement for additional phlebotomists stems from the increased workload faced by three laboratories at the institute - haematology, biochemistry and microbiology. These labs currently handle approximately 1,500 samples from haematology and biochemistry and 200-250 samples from Microbiology on a daily basis. Even on gazetted holidays, the labs receive 700-800 samples, highlighting the overwhelming demand for phlebotomy services.

The proposed 50 outsourced phlebotomist positions would be hired at the applicable District Collector rates and would assist in the efficient organisation and collection of blood samples as well as transportation of samples to relevant laboratories. Their specialised skills and training would ensure proper patient identification and correct implementation of phlebotomy methods, such as venipuncture and skin puncture.

The addition of these phlebotomists would alleviate the burden on junior residents, allowing them to focus on their core responsibilities of attending to patients. Moreover, it would streamline the sample collection process, improve the quality and quantity of samples obtained and facilitate better record keeping, including patients’ names, blood volumes drawn, and diagnostic findings.

