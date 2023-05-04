PGI cautions depts on waste mixing

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, May 3

Days after the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) imposed a penalty of over Rs 5.63 crore as environmental compensation on the PGI for failing to treat wastewater and discharging untreated sewage into the drains of the Municipal Corporation, the Medical Superintendent of the PGI has issued a notice to all department heads, reminding them not to mix untreated biomedical waste with other wastes in patient care areas. The notice emphasised the need to dispose of biomedical waste in accordance with the guidelines to prevent any violations.

The notice issued by the office of Medical Superintendent, PGI, read, “It has been brought to my notice that the untreated biomedical waste is being mixed with other wastes in various patient care areas of the institute and is not being disposed of properly as per the guidelines of Bio-medical Waste (Management & Handing) Rules, 1998.”

The notice further read, “It is once again reiterated to impress upon all the staff working under your control/unit to ensure that no untreated bio medical waste is mixed with other wastes and in case any violation is noticed, the same be reported to the office of the undersigned immediately with full details for further needful action.