 PGI Chandigarh likely to ink pact with Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for improved patients’ convenience : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
  • PGI Chandigarh likely to ink pact with Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for improved patients’ convenience

PGI Chandigarh likely to ink pact with Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for improved patients’ convenience

Institute director says an app may be created which will also guide the patients once MoU is signed

PGI Chandigarh likely to ink pact with Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for improved patients’ convenience

Stating that around 30 lakh patients came to the PGI last year, Professor Lal claimed there is no hospital in the world which has infrastructure to tackle such a huge footfall. Tribune file



PTI

Chandigarh, September 9

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh is likely to sign an agreement with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to improve the patients’ convenience, the premier public health institute’s director Professor Vivek Lal said on Saturday.

“Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s Hari Menon (who leads the India office of the foundation) has been so happy to see our patient-centric approach that he wants to use technology to improve patient convenience in PGI here,” Professor Lal told a news conference here.

He said they want to use the PGI as a pilot hospital in India.

“We will be the first hospital to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), if it happens, with Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to improve patient convenience,” he added.

Professor Lal informed that an app may be created which will also guide the patients once the MoU is signed.

“The particular app will tell a patient when he can go to other department, whom he is going to meet there and who will be waiting for him. That digital technology, that kind of an app they are creating,” he said.

Stating that around 30 lakh patients came to the PGI last year, Professor Lal claimed there is no hospital in the world which has infrastructure to tackle such a huge footfall.

The PGI somehow is managing it, he added.

Giving details on ground-breaking therapies being implemented in the PGIMER, Professor Pankaj Malhotra, Head, Department of Clinical Haematology, said: “The Department of Clinical Hematology and Medical Oncology at PGI Chandigarh has achieved significant success with a ground-breaking cancer treatment known as Chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR T) cell therapy during a clinical trial.”

“This innovative therapy was initially administered to a patient diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia on March 14 2023, followed by additional cases involving lymphoma and another leukemia patient. Encouragingly, all three patients have shown positive progress following the treatment,” he added.

Professor Malhotra said the PGI is the “first public hospital in India to successfully implement this ground-breaking therapy”.

The CAR-T cell therapy cost in the United States is anywhere between Rs 5 crore to 6 crore, he said, adding the cost initially here will be more than Rs 50 lakh but it is expected to come down in near future.

Meanwhile, Professor Lal said the organ transplant programme in the PGIMER is one of the most prolific one with 4,800 renal transplant surgeries done so far.

With the Department of Urology also doing renal transplants along with Renal Transplant Surgery, the waiting period for live renal transplant has substantially reduced from earlier 12-14 months to 2 months, helping in the mitigation of the suffering of the patients, he said, adding this is a huge step forward.

“Even the organ transplant programme for pancreas, liver and heart has picked up good pace with successful outcomes, reducing the waiting period for the patients,” Professor Lal said.

“Adding to this, another milestone accomplished in the transplant programme is the successful living donor liver transplant (LDLT) on a 46-year-old male patient from Uttar Pradesh on August 7 this year,” he added.

Professor Lal said the PGI has also recently started a pediatric bone marrow transplant service.

Six beds have been approved exclusively for paediatrics, he added.

Adult bone marrow transplant services under Prof Pankaj Malhotra and Prof Alka Khadwal will handhold the paediatric bone marrow transplant services, he said, adding this will help in reducing the waiting period for children.

Professor Lal said out of 520 transplants done till date, 84 were for children.

“With these dedicated beds, we will be able to cater to more children needing bone marrow transplants further reducing the waiting period,” he added.

Professor Lal said another major step forward by the PGIMER is the expansion of Paediatric Cardiology under Dr Rohit Manoj.

“We plan to have 10 dedicated beds and 2 dedicated OTs for the same. The basic intent is to reduce the waiting list and assuage the pain of the patients, especially children,” he added.

Endorsing the need to create independent departments to further the impetus on patient care, Professor Lal said: “We will be soon creating a few independent departments out of parent departments.”

#PGI Chandigarh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Borders sealed, Delhi-Gurugram eway wears a deserted look

2
Chandigarh

Serpentine queues seen as people throng Chandigarh District Court to pay traffic challans

3
India

Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case

4
Punjab

Demanding UK national Jagtar Singh Johal's release, British MP Preet Kaur Gill says it's shocking Rishi Sunak isn't going to call for it

5
Jalandhar

Opposition takes on Punjab CM over hiring of SIs from other states

6
Punjab

Punjab Congress ‘in talks’ with its former leaders; tight-lipped on move

7
Trending

Madhuri Dixit was asked to remove blouse, shoot in bra for Amitabh Bachchan film

8
Sports

India-Pakistan match reserve day in Asia Cup leads to huge controversy; here is the clarification

9
Himachal

Landslide sweeps away 400m stretch, Kinnaur cut off

10
India

US: Committed to transfer of exclusive tech for jet engine

Don't Miss

View All
DSP: Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers; probe ordered
Punjab

Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

Top News

PM Modi, US President Biden announce connectivity corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe

PM Modi, US President Biden announce connectivity corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe

It will give new direction to connectivity and sustainable d...

G20 nations reach consensus on Delhi Declaration, says PM Modi

G20 nations reach consensus on Delhi Declaration, says PM Modi

Prominent issues that figure in Joint Declaration being deci...

India, others launch Global Biofuel alliance; PM Modi urges other G20 members to join

India, others launch Global Biofuel alliance; PM Modi urges other G20 members to join

Our proposal is to take an initiative at a global-level to t...

At 112 outcomes and presidency documents, India’s G20 Presidency most ambitious

At 112 outcomes and presidency documents, India’s G20 Presidency most ambitious

India’s footprint on G20, major principles named after India...

Politics peppers G20 State Dinner: Centre, BJP rebut Congress Chief Ministers’ claims

Politics peppers G20 State Dinner: Centre, BJP rebut Congress Chief Ministers’ claims

CMs of Congress-ruled states Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesg Baghel...


Cities

View All

MC submits report of final draft to govt

MC submits report of final draft to govt

Farmer bodies protest against holding of G-20 Summit in district, Tarn Taran areas

Bhagwant Mann govt cheating Punjab youth by giving jobs to others: BJP leader

‘Remove impounded vehicles from green belt, stop ‘misuse’ of community centre’

Protesting patwaris, kanungos burn copies of ESMA orders

National award conferred on tech varsity professor

National award conferred on Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University professor

Serpentine queues seen as people throng Chandigarh District Court to pay traffic challans

Serpentine queues seen as people throng Chandigarh District Court to pay traffic challans

Swachh Vayu Survekshan: Chandigarh fares poor on air quality

Tricity Metro Project: DPR held up as Chandigarh awaits Haryana funds

PEC chair auctioned for Rs 5.4L in Spain

Another Burail jail inmate caught with phone

As world leaders arrived, drone flying over central Delhi sent cops into tizzy

As world leaders arrived, drone flying over central Delhi sent cops into tizzy

Delhi man beaten to death with bricks while saving son from assault

10 Delhi-bound flights from Patna cancelled due to G20 Summit

Man held for hoax alert on G20

Delhi High Court quashes FIR against former Air India pilot Arvind Kathpalia

CM Bhagwant Mann hands appointment letters to 560 sub-inspectors of Punjab Police

CM Bhagwant Mann hands appointment letters to 560 sub-inspectors of Punjab Police

52 dengue cases in Jalandhar district

Lawyers divided over shifting of court complex to Nangal Shama site

Punjab Congress condemns Bhagwant Mann govt over failure to check drug menace

Opposition takes on Punjab CM over hiring of SIs from other states

City police ensure 100% compliance in surrendering additional firearms

City police ensure 100% compliance in surrendering additional firearms

UP youth beaten to death

Avail 10% rebate on paying property tax till Sept 30

Man who set himself afire with brother succumbs

patient’s death: EMO was not even aware of patient in emergency ward: Probe

204 file objections to new MC ward map

204 file objections to new MC ward map

Biker makes off with woman’s gold chain

258 dengue cases in district this season

Court extends drug peddler's police remand by five days

Jail, ADR Centre inspected