PGI changes name of Surgical Gastroenterology Dept

Chandigarh, October 28

In a move aimed at reflecting its services better and expanding its outreach, the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, has renamed its Department of Surgical Gastroenterology. It will now be known as the ‘Department of GI Surgery, HPB, and Liver Transplantation’. An approval for step was obtained in a meeting of the governing body held last month.

Benefit to the patients The new name, “Department of GI Surgery, HPB, and Liver Transplantation”, will help patients to know more about range of services it offers. Many patients who are in need of HPB surgery and liver transplant are not able to find out the exact range of services that the department offers. The name change will help lift the cloud of confusion.

The decision to change the name of the department was taken to accurately represent the wide spectrum of services offered by it, particularly in areas of hepato-pancreato-biliary (HPB) diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) surgery. Notably, a substantial portion of their referrals, research and surgical procedures pertain to HPB diseases and GI surgery.

The proposal to change the name calls attention to the fact that the earlier nomenclature did not adequately capture the scope of work of the department. Both within and outside the institute, there was a lack of understanding about what services fell under the purview of surgical gastroenterology. The name change is expected to eliminate such confusion, making it easier for patients to access the services they need and facilitating referrals from other departments and external sources.

Besides, there are plans for the department to introduce living-related liver transplants in the near future. The new name is not only expected to enhance clarity for patients seeking HPB surgery or liver transplantation services, but it will also serve as a career booster for the institute’s senior residents, who will be able to explore various fields of employment linked to their expertise.

