PGI Dept of Transfusion Medicine seeks 10 more Jr Residents

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, July 5

To meet the increasing demand for teaching, training and research activities in the field of transfusion medicine, the Department of Transfusion Medicine, PGI, has submitted a proposal for the creation of 10 additional posts of Junior Resident.

The department has witnessed a significant expansion over the past few years. At present, it offers the MD, Transfusion Medicine, course with 11 seats for postgraduate students. However, to further strengthen trained manpower in the field and meet the rising workload, 10 more Junior Resident positions are required.

The proposal highlights several key justifications for the creation of these additional posts. The Junior Residents will receive a comprehensive training in essential aspects of licensing and functioning of blood centres, aligning with the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. This training will ensure a smooth operation of patient care services and the maintenance of quality systems, with the ultimate goal of setting up licensed facilities across the country.

The Junior Residents will also contribute to the department’s community outreach programme for transfusion services. They will be involved in various aspects of donor care and safety, including donor motivation, recruitment and the establishment of emergency donor and rare donor panels.

Another vital area of focus will be quality management systems. Given the department’s annual production of approximately 2 lakh blood components, ensuring quality control is of utmost importance. The Junior Residents will learn about the various quality aspects of transfusion services, including equipment management and documentation.

Furthermore, the Junior Residents will be educated on infectious disease testing, post-test donor notification, and counselling. By effectively managing transfusion-transmitted infections, such as HIV, HEV, and HCV, the department aims at enhancing donor care and safety.

The proposal also emphasises the Junior Residents’ involvement in various specialised aspects of transfusion medicine, such as blood component preparation, apheresis procedures, provision of specialised blood components and coordination with transplant programmes. These opportunities will allow them to gain practical experience and contribute to the effective management of transfusion services.