PGI director visits satellite centre

Chandigarh, September 19
Prof Vivek Lal, Director, PGIMER, visited the satellite centre, Una, along with his engineering team today to look after the progress related to the functioning of the OPD block there. It is expected to start functioning by March 2024. Prof Lal also visited the Civil Hospital, Una, where presently the PGI satellite centre OPD is functioning.
Prof Lal interacted with the OPD patients and also examined some of them. The functioning of the satellite centre will be a boon for the patients of Himachal Pradesh in near future as almost all specialty services will come under one roof. This project will be catering to all adjoining districts of Una. He was also accompanied by Dr BR Mittal, professor incharge, engineering, and Dr Rajeev Chauhan, nodal officer for the satellite centre, Una.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Inside new Parliament House, govt tables 33% women’s reservation Bill
We will write history, says PM | Unlikely to be effective in...
Indian Govt junks Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s ‘absurd’ allegation on murder of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar
In tit-for-tat move, New Delhi expels Canadian envoy
Falling popularity led Canadian PM to raise the flag over Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder?
Running govt with backing of pro-separatist Jagmeet’s party
Hardeep Singh Nijjar case: US, UK, Australia flag concern over killing charges
Say in touch with Canada, want thorough probe