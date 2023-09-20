PGI director visits satellite centre

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 19

Prof Vivek Lal, Director, PGIMER, visited the satellite centre, Una, along with his engineering team today to look after the progress related to the functioning of the OPD block there. It is expected to start functioning by March 2024. Prof Lal also visited the Civil Hospital, Una, where presently the PGI satellite centre OPD is functioning.

Prof Lal interacted with the OPD patients and also examined some of them. The functioning of the satellite centre will be a boon for the patients of Himachal Pradesh in near future as almost all specialty services will come under one roof. This project will be catering to all adjoining districts of Una. He was also accompanied by Dr BR Mittal, professor incharge, engineering, and Dr Rajeev Chauhan, nodal officer for the satellite centre, Una.

