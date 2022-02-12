PGI discontinues screening of asymptomatic patients

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 11

The PGI has decided to discontinue the screening of asymptomatic patients for Covid-19.

The Infection Control Committee of the premier health institute decided to discontinue the screening of asymptomatic patients for Covid-19 before admission, operative interventions, procedures and miscellaneous investigations.

3 die in Chandigarh , 95 +ve Chandigarh: The city on Friday reported 95 new cases of Covid-19. The UT also recorded three deaths of an 80-year-old unvaccinated woman, a 75-year-old man, who was found infected posthumously, and a 65-year-old man, a case of diabetes mellitus. — TNS

Symptomatic patients will, however, continue to be tested and isolated as per the extant guidelines.

Mohali sees one fatality, 81 cases

Mohali: One more person succumbed to Covid-19 in the district. A 53-year-old man from Sohana village died of the virus at the GMCH-32. He had not been vaccinated. The district saw 81 fresh cases on Friday. — TNS

56 new cases, one death in Panchkula

Panchkula: The district reported 56 fresh cases of Covid and one death. A 42-year-old man from Parwala, who was suffering from decompensated alcoholic cirrhosis, died of Covi. He was not vaccinated. — TNS

