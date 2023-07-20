PGI doc attempts suicide

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 19

A senior resident of the PGI has attempted suicide following alleged harassment at the hands of an Associate Professor in the Department of Hepatology.

The student administered himself an injection but was stabilised in time due to a low dosage. Before taking this drastic step, he had written a letter accusing the faculty member of victimisation.

The PGI Director, Prof Vivek Lal, has formed a committee, headed by Dean Academic Naresh Panda, to investigate the matter. The committee is expected to submit its report within 72 hours.

Meanwhile, the victim’s relatives, who currently reside in Ambala, took him along. The student, in his letter, has alleged continuous harassment by the Associate Professor, who reportedly humiliated him during rounds and even asked to “go and drown somewhere”, and made personal remarks.

In his farewell note, he apologises to his mother, father, sister, grandmother, and his pet dog, Bruno. He adds while villains will continue to exist in the PGI, the professor should be held responsible for driving him to suicide.

