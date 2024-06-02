PGI doc awarded for research on bone disorder

Chandigarh, June 1
Dr Sanjay Bhadada, Professor & Head of Endocrinology, PGIMER, has been honoured with an award for his research work on rare metabolic bone disorders.
The award was presented by the European Calcified Tissue Society (ECTS), the largest and oldest bone society in European countries, at its annual conference in France recently.
Rare metabolic bone disorders encompass a unique set of conditions in which the bones are abnormally prone to fractures.
The prestigious ECTS award recognises Dr Bhadada and his team’s efforts in establishing an online registry dedicated to these rare metabolic bone disorders. By creating this registry, they have successfully facilitated the exchange of crucial information among healthcare professionals, which has enhanced the understanding and treatment of these challenging conditions.
