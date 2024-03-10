PGI doc gets patent for vertebrae plates

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 9

Orthopaedic surgeon Vishal Kumar, Additional Professor of Orthopaedics at the PGIMER, has been granted a patent for his groundbreaking invention of dorsal and lumbar vertebrae plates. These versatile and malleable plates have the potential to revolutionise the treatment of various diseases related to the dorsal and lumbar spine, including trauma caused by road traffic accidents and falls from height, tumours, degenerative conditions and spinal deformities.

Dr Kumar’s invention has garnered widespread recognition and several accolades for its remarkable contributions to the medical field. The innovative design of these plates not only ensures their safety but also offers a cost-effective solution for patients in need.

Before these plates are deployed for patient use, they will undergo rigorous clearances, quality assessments and controls to ensure their compliance with international standards and regulations. This extensive testing process is an integral part of Dr Kumar’s commitment to delivering only the highest quality medical devices to his patients.

One of the most revolutionary aspects of Dr Kumar’s invention is its ability to seamlessly fit into the anatomical structure of the dorsal and lumbar vertebrae. By closely mimicking the shape of these vertebrae, the plates provide unmatched stability and support during the healing process. This breakthrough technology promises to significantly improve the prognosis and overall quality of life for patients suffering from diseases and ailments affecting the dorsal and lumbar spine.

Dr Kumar’s dedication to innovation in the field of orthopaedic surgery has paid off, as evidenced by the well-deserved patent. His tireless efforts and exceptional expertise have culminated in a transformative medical device that has the potential to revolutionise the treatment of dorsal and lumbar spine conditions, benefitting patients and medical practitioners worldwide.

Dr Kumar is renowned for his expertise in orthopaedic surgery, with a focus on spine-related diseases and conditions.

