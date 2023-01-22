PGI docs’ restrooms to have bunker beds

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 21

Bunker beds will be installed for PGI resident doctors to enable them have rest in-between during duty hours.

The Association of Resident Doctors is initially arranging for 10 bunker beds, which would be inaugurated on Republic Day. More beds will be installed later.

Earlier, there were only a few beds available in resident doctors’ rooms. The bunker beds will provide a comfortable and private space to doctors. This will help them recharge and be more alert during their shifts, which will ultimately lead to better patient care.

“The availability of more beds will also resolve the issue of cramped and overcrowded resting areas, which can be stressful and lead to fatigue. Having dedicated sleeping quarters will also help to promote a better work-life balance for the resident doctors, allowing them to take necessary breaks without having to worry about finding a place to rest,” said a senior resident doctor at the PGI.

The beds will also help to address the issue of fatigue among doctors, which is a major contributor to medical errors and accidents.

Last year, a gym was also opened for resident doctors.

Recently, PGI Director Professor Vivek Lal had visited the doctors’ canteen to assess the arrangements and suggested improvements such as better seating arrangement. Prof Lal said, “This is a small tangible step to ensure the dignity of our soldiers — the resident doctors.”