PGI doctors patent new test to detect Cushing syndrome

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 21

Doctors at the PGI have unveiled a new technique to diagnose Cushing syndrome, a condition caused by excess cortisol (stress hormone) production. The patented CRH and M-Desmo-based PET-CT technology, approved by the Union Government, offers a more precise and affordable way to locate tiny pituitary tumors responsible for the syndrome.

About the disease Cushing syndrome occurs when the body overproduces cortisol (stress hormone). It can cause symptoms, including weight gain and thinning skin.

Cushing syndrome results from an overproduction of cortisol, a hormone vital for metabolism and stress management. Small tumours, known as corticotropinomas, in the pituitary gland are a common cause, leading to a specific type called Cushing disease.

Locating these tiny tumors, even with MRI scans, is challenging, especially in cases where the pituitary gland’s shape has changed due to previous surgeries. Current tests like inferior petrosal sinus sampling (IPSS) can provide clues but may not precisely pinpoint the tumor’s location.

PGI’s CRH and M-Desmo based PET-CT technology provides a more accurate and non-invasive alternative to existing methods. This PET-CT imaging combines anatomical and functional information, promising a comprehensive understanding of the issue. The novelty lies in their ability to precisely visualise and localise corticotropinoma in three dimensions that help in surgical removal for the tumour.

Unlike IPSS, the new PET-CT approach is more affordable, potentially lowering the financial burden on patients. Doctors Rama Walia and Jaya Shukla have patented the CRH and M-Desmo molecules used in the PET-CT imaging. These patents grant exclusive rights to the PGI.

#PGI Chandigarh