PGI doctors restore neural function in 26-year-old woman

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 20

In a first at PGIMER, a 26-year-old woman suffering from overactive painful bladder (OAPB) has been successfully treated with sacral neuromodulation, a cutting-edge procedure that aims to restore lost or dysfunctional neural functions in the lower urinary tract.

Was suffering from urinary problem for 12 yrs The patient had been suffering from urinary problems for the past 12 years and had been diagnosed with various conditions, including chronic pelvic pain and recurrent urinary tract infection, but her symptoms had continued to deteriorate.

After a multimodal management with medications, botox injection, and physiotherapy, the patient was referred to the pain clinic, where she underwent an advance procedure (ultrasound guided bilateral pudendal nerve radiofrequency), which gave her temporary relief. When her symptoms recurred, she was then treated with sacral neuromodulation, which involves implanting an electrical device near the sacral nerve root to manage overactive bladder.

The patient responded well to the procedure and is now leading a normal life. While the procedure is expensive due to the imported equipment used, the hospital charges for the procedure are bare minimum, making it accessible to patients.

The patient had been suffering for a long time and had undergone multiple treatments without any significant improvement. The team at PGIMER took a multidisciplinary approach to treat her condition, which included medications, botox injection, physiotherapy, and finally, sacral neuromodulation. He also highlighted the importance of early diagnosis and appropriate management of overactive bladder to improve the patient’s quality of life.

Prof Babita Ghai, who performed the advanced procedure on the patient, emphasized the need for more awareness and accessibility of such advanced treatments in India. She expressed hope that with the development of indigenous technology, the cost of such procedures would decrease in the future, making it more accessible to patients who need it. The success of this procedure has brought a new hope to many patients suffering from overactive bladder and related conditions. The team at PGI has set an example of how a collaborative effort from different departments can bring about a positive change in the lives of patients.