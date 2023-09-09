PGI endocrinologist conferred with int'l award

Chandigarh, September 8
Being conferred with ‘Outstanding Mentor Award’ of the prestigious Endocrine Society in the USA, Dr Sanjay Bhadada, professor and head of the Department of Endocrinology, has brought laurels for PGIMER. Prof Bhadada will receive the award in Boston, USA, next year.
Prof Bhadada said, “Any honour is special and a reiteration that one is on the right track.”
This distinguished annual award recognises career commitment to mentoring and a significant positive impact on mentees’ education.
Dr Bhadada established one of the most sought-after advanced bone research lab in Southeast Asia and has mentored more than 40 endocrinology fellows, students, post-doctoral fellows, and early career faculty.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Narendra Modi welcomes world leaders at G20 venue
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, IMF MD and Chairman K...
Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case
The former chief minister is arrested by the CID around 6 am...
Earthquake in Morocco kills at least 296 people, government reports
Moroccans post videos showing buildings reduced to rubble an...
15kg heroin seized from Punjab's Fazilka
147 kg drugs seized from the district in last 45 days