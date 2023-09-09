PGI endocrinologist conferred with int'l award

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 8

Being conferred with ‘Outstanding Mentor Award’ of the prestigious Endocrine Society in the USA, Dr Sanjay Bhadada, professor and head of the Department of Endocrinology, has brought laurels for PGIMER. Prof Bhadada will receive the award in Boston, USA, next year.

Prof Bhadada said, “Any honour is special and a reiteration that one is on the right track.”

This distinguished annual award recognises career commitment to mentoring and a significant positive impact on mentees’ education.

Dr Bhadada established one of the most sought-after advanced bone research lab in Southeast Asia and has mentored more than 40 endocrinology fellows, students, post-doctoral fellows, and early career faculty.

#PGI Chandigarh #United States of America USA