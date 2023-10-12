 PGI fails to install fire safety equipment must for NOC : The Tribune India

Director cites 60-year-old construction, disruption in patient care

A nurse stands in a gallery of the gutted Nehru Hospital on Wednesday. PHOTOs: RAVI KUMAR



Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, October 11

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here has failed to install crucial fire safety equipment despite being pointed out by the Fire Department. This has led to PGI buildings not being passed for fire NOC from the Municipal Corporation.

Despite objections being raised by the department, the institution has not been able to do the necessary upgrades in the firefighting system.

What is missing at premier medical institute

  • A fire hydrant that provides a ready source of water during firefighting operations. Firefighters can connect hoses to hydrants to access a water source with high pressure, which is used to extinguish flames.
  • A sprinkler system that sprays water suppressing the fire in its early stages, preventing it from spreading.
  • A DG set that serves as a backup power source, ensuring that critical fire safety systems like alarms, lighting and elevators continue to function during firefighting operations.
  • Fire-resistant doors that contain fire in specific areas, slowing its progression and allowing occupants to evacuate safely.

The missing fire safety equipment, including a fire hydrant, sprinkler system, DG set, fire-resistant doors, and water tank, has not been put in place, raising concerns about the safety of the institution.

According to the PGIMER authorities, a fire audit conducted by the IIT-Roorkee led to the start of tendering process for installation of the necessary equipment in the beginning of this year. However, the PGI Director, Prof Vivek Lal, explained that the renovation work posed a significant challenge, as buildings at the PGI were nearly 60 years old and constructed with older specifications. Compliance with the National Building Code, 2016, is necessary, but major renovations are hindered due to concerns about disruption in patient care.

Sources reveal that the National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC) was hired in 2011 to renovate the old hospital buildings, but this project was not completed due to the potential impact on patient services. Shifting services to a newly constructed building to facilitate renovations was considered but did not materialise.

The management is now facing the challenge of balancing the urgent need for fire safety upgrades with the continuity of healthcare services. “The renovation in line with fire safety is required, but everything is connected with one another in the hospital, and no patient service can be put on hold,” explained an inside source.

While the hospital has floated tenders for the replacement of faulty fire detectors and devices in September, questions about the overall readiness and safety of the institution’s infrastructure remain.

#PGI Chandigarh

