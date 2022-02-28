PGI footfall rises, now at pre-Covid numbers

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, February 27

The footfall at the PGI has been restored to the pre-Covid time numbers as 7,500 patients are now daily visiting various outpatient departments at the institute. The footfall had dropped to 2,000 during the third wave as many patients were being attended to through teleconsulation only.

The footfall at the PGI has once again reached the pre-Covid figure — between 7,500 and 8,000. All patients are being attended to in physical OPDs now. — Dr Navin Pandey, Dept of Hospital Admn, PGI

Dr Navin Pandey, Department of Hospital Administration, PGI, said, “The footfall at the PGI has once again reached the pre-Covid figure — between 7,500 and 8,000. During the pre-Covid times, the footfall used to be the same and on peak days, it would shoot up to 10,000 also. All patients are being attended to in physical OPDs now.”

Considering the diminishing Covid-19 cases, the PGI had decided to scale up the physical elective outpatient services by increasing the registration timings by an hour. Currently, the registration timings are limited to two hours (8 am to 10 am). In 2019, these used to be for three hours (8 am to 11 am).

The current practice of calling patients by appointment through teleconsultation is still continuing at the PGI. In addition, registration counters remain open for registration of walk-in patients.

Earlier, elective outpatient services were being provided at the PGI through teleconsultation and by prior appointment for patients who need physical consultation. This was done to prevent exposure of patients with comorbidities to Covid during the third wave. The physical OPDs were halted from January 10. Dr Vipin Kaushal, Medical Superintendent, PGI, said, “With Covid cases going down, non-Covid services have picked up at the PGI. We will resume non-Covid services at Nehru Extension Block as well, which was primarily being used for Covid patients. Patients are advised to follow the Covid protocol and ensure that they are accompanied by one attendant only.”

#PGI