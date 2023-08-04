PGI gets award for promoting organ donation

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 3

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) won the national award for its contribution towards the promotion of cadaver organ donation at an event organised to celebrate the 13th Indian Organ Donation Day by NOTTO (National Organ & Tissue Transplant Organisation) in New Delhi today.

Besides, Dr Ashish Sharma, head, Department of Renal Transplant Surgery, PGIMER, was awarded for “exemplary performance in transplant surgery”.

It is for the fifth time that the award has been bestowed upon the PGIMER for its contribution towards the organ donation programme. Earlier, the institute won the award in the best hospital category in the deceased donation programme for 2015-16, 2016-17, 2018-19 and 2019-20. The award for the UT with highest number of deceased donors was instituted this year.

Prof Vivek Lal, Director, PGIMER, said, “With 41 deceased donations impacting 110 lives, over 150 awareness programmes and equally robust registry, the institution has done an exemplary work. Chandigarh is ahead of all other UTs in the deceased donation programme. The award is a reiteration of the fact that the PGIMER has been able to make a difference in this field.”

