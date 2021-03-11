PGI head's DP used to send WhatsApp messages to doc

Chandigarh, May 19
An unknown person has been booked by the UT police for using the PGI Director’s picture on WhatsApp and sending messages to a doctor.
The complainant, Dr Amod Gupta, a resident of the MDC, Sector 4, Panchkula, reported that an unknown person, who had PGI Director Dr Vivek Lal’s picture as the DP on WhatsApp, sent messages to him. The complainant confirmed it with Dr Lal and found that these were fake messages.
