PGI holds campaign to boost organ donation

Chandigarh, November 24
The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) held a public awareness campaign on organ donation and transplantation during the golden anniversary summit on kidney and pancreas transplantation.
MP Kirron Kher, who felicitated donor families, commended their “spirit of generosity and resilience” in the face of tragedy and praised them for becoming the saviors to many lives amid their personal challenges.
Prof Vivek Lal, Director, PGIMER, highlighted the institution’s journey over 50 years as a leader in transplantation surgeries in India.
