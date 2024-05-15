PGI holds vasculitis awareness drive

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 14

The Department of Internal Medicine at PGIMER today organised an awareness programme on systemic vasculitis. PGIMER Dean (Academics) Prof Naresh Panda, who inaugurated the programme, stressed on the importance of diagnosing the diseases in time.

He gave examples where he had seen patients who had lost hearing due to delay in diagnosis.

May is celebrated as International Vasculitis Awareness month. Blood vessels are a huge network of arteries and veins that deliver blood from the heart to all of the organs and then return the blood to the heart.

Vasculitides are a group of rare diseases causing inflammation and injury to blood vessels.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#PGI Chandigarh