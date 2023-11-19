PGI hosts 6th ISGAR conference

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 18

The Department of Radiodiagnosis, PGIMER, is organising the sixth annual conference of the Indian Society of Gastrointestinal and Abdominal Radiology (ISGAR) at the Bhargava Auditorium.

Formed in 2016, the ISGAR society is solely focussed on abdominal and gastrointestinal radiology. It conducts conferences and organises workshops across India to raise awareness for the early detection and prevention of abdominal diseases. The society also encourages future generations of radiologists to take up abdominal and gastrointestinal radiology as their profession. ISGAR is a dedicated academic society focussed on the practice of various diagnostic and interventional techniques employed in the management of abdominal disorders. This specialised society has over 500 members.

The conference was inaugurated on November 18 by PGIMER Director Prof Vivek Lal, who lauded the department for conducting the first such conference at the PGI.

ISGAR president Dr Rochita Ramanan was the guest of honour on the occasion.

Specialist speakers from across the globe converged on the event to discuss various aspects of abdominal imaging, from inflammatory bowel disease to various GI and abdominopelvic cancers like stomach, liver, pancreatic, uterine and ovarian cancers, among others, said Prof Mandeep Kang, the organising chairperson of the conference.

Many senior faculty members from the world-renowned MD Anderson University Hospital, USA, addressed those gathered on the occasion. The MD Anderson team was very ably led by Prof Harmeet Kaur, an alumna of the PGI. She was accompanied by her colleagues: Prof Melisa Tagart, Prof Jeremy Erasmus and Prof Venkateswar Surabhi.

Further, senior faculty members from the Mayo Clinic Rochester, USA, such as Dr Ashish Khandelwal and Dr R Sudhakar Venkatesh, were also in attendance. Dr Satheesh Krishna from the University of Toronto also addressed the gathering, said Dr Ujjwal Gorsi, the organising secretary of the three-day conference.

Prof MS Sandhu, the department head and the patron of the conference, lauded the efforts of the organising team.

#PGI Chandigarh