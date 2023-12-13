PGI hosts event on radiology

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 12

The PGIMER hosted the 11th Annual Radiology Conference of Chandigarh branch of the Indian Radiology and Imaging Association on December 9 and 10. Inaugurated by Prof MS Sandhu, head, Radiodiagnosis, PGI, the theme of the conference was neuro radiology and advances in radiology.

Eminent speakers from various states, including senior faculty from AIIMS, New Delhi, and Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi, addressed the participants.

Chennai-based radiologist Dr L Murali Krishna, secretary general, Indian Radiology and Imaging Association, was the guest of honour. Prof Ravinder Kaur, head, Department of Radiodiagnosis, GMCH, Sector 32, was the organising chairperson.

#PGI Chandigarh