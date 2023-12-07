PGI hosts national event on trends in radiology

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 6

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI) organised a national-level continuing medical education (CME) on current trends in radiology, which drew professionals and experts from across the region. The CME unveiled cutting-edge developments in the field of radiology.

Prof Vivek Lal, Director, PGI, inaugurated the conference. Prof MS Sandhu, HoD, radiodiagnosis, and Prof Paramjeet Singh, an expert in the field, were guests of honour.

#PGI Chandigarh