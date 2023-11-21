PGI incident raises security concerns

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, November 20

Concerns over patient security have been raised in the wake of an alleged impersonator administering an injection to a patient in the Gynae Ward of the PGI.

Recounting the incident, Jatinder Kaur, the sole witness and complainant, said a woman in civil attire claimed she had been sent by a kidney doctor to administer the injection. The impersonator managed to escape after the act. The incident has put a question mark over the security protocol in the hospital.

Jatinder said: “I could make out that something was off about her. After she injected the patient, I asked her to take me to the doctor concerned. I walked along with her to some distance, but she escaped by running away. I immediately raised the alarm and called the doctors. I also managed to click a photograph of the woman.”

At the time of the incident, Jatinder noted that there was no other hospital staff in the ward and the security guard was standing outside, which indicates there are potential security lapses within the hospital premises.

Meanwhile, attempts to get Jatinder’s statement corroborated faced obstacles with there being no witnesses other than the complainant. Also, no CCTV footage of the incident was available. The recent fire at Nehru Hospital reportedly damaged the CCTV cameras, rendering these non-functional.

According to sources, the police suspect the involvement of a person known to the patient and her husband. On November 16, the police sought details from the PGI authorities regarding any symptoms or changes in the patient's health after the alleged incident and requested samples for confirmation of the alleged injection. However, the PGI has failed to provide the information to date.

As per the PGI record, the patient, Harmeet Kaur, was admitted on November 7 with complications arising from acute kidney injury, absent urine output and multi-organ dysfunction following delivery-related complications. She had already undergone dialysis before referral to the PGIMER and is currently on ventilator support. She is being closely monitored by medical professionals.

While both the police and the PGI authorities are investigating the alleged incident, they stress that conclusive statements cannot be made at this point due to the ongoing probe.

CCTV cameras defunct

