PGI incident turns out to be attempted honour killing

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 21

The incident of injecting a patient in the Gynaecology Ward of the PGI by an impersonator has turned out to be a case of attempted honour killing. Four persons, including the brother of the victim, have been arrested by the police.

The police said the woman’s family, who disapproved of her inter-caste marriage, allegedly conspired to eliminate her.

Four suspects in police custody at the Sector 17 station on Tuesday evening. TRIBUNE PHOTO: NITIN MITTAL

The UT SSP, Kanwardeep Kaur, said four persons, including victim’s brother Jasmeet Singh (23), their distant relative Buta Singh (38) who works as a driver, Mandeep Singh (25) and Jaspreet Kaur (20), both working as hospital attendants, had been arrested in the case.

The SSP said Jaspreet had visited the Gynaecology Ward on the night of November 15 to administer the injection to the patient. “She was hired by the victim’s brother,” the SSP added.

The accused had obtained the injection from Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala. The police, however, didn’t reveal about the injection that was administered to the victim and the amount paid to Jaspreet for carrying out the job. It has come to light that the victim’s family was annoyed after she married Gurwinder Singh without their consent. The victim’s brother had been issuing threats to his sister and her husband, the police said.

Jaspreet was produced before the court today and sent to two-police remand. The remaining accused will be produced before the court tomorrow. The victim gave birth to a child at a private clinic in Rajpura on November 4, after which she developed complications and was referred to the PGI here.

On the day of the incident, Jaspreet entered the Gynaecology Ward of the PGI, claiming that she had been sent by a doctor. She administered an injection to the victim. When the victim’s sister-in-law, Jatinder Kaur, questioned her, the latter fled the scene. Jatinder had managed to click the picture of the suspect from her mobile phone.

