PGI introduces innovative procedure to treat shunts in cirrhosis

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 23

Hepatology department at PGIMER, Chandigarh has introduced an innovative procedure to transform management of complications linked with cirrhosis – gastric varices and hepatic encephalopathy. Developed by Dr Sahaj Rathi and his team, Endoscopic Ultrasound-Guided Transgastric Shunt Obliteration (ETSO) offers a promising therapeutic approach.

Patients with cirrhosis often face issues like brain fog and blood vomiting due to shunts. Dr Rathi and his team have pioneered a new EUS-guided technique that involves identifying the shunt’s supplying vessel and blocking it with cyanoacrylate glue and platinum coils.

An advantage of ETSO is its reduced cost and shorter procedure time, making it favorable for patients with compromised liver function.

#PGI Chandigarh