PGI introduces innovative procedure to treat shunts in cirrhosis

Chandigarh, March 23
Hepatology department at PGIMER, Chandigarh has introduced an innovative procedure to transform management of complications linked with cirrhosis – gastric varices and hepatic encephalopathy. Developed by Dr Sahaj Rathi and his team, Endoscopic Ultrasound-Guided Transgastric Shunt Obliteration (ETSO) offers a promising therapeutic approach.
Patients with cirrhosis often face issues like brain fog and blood vomiting due to shunts. Dr Rathi and his team have pioneered a new EUS-guided technique that involves identifying the shunt’s supplying vessel and blocking it with cyanoacrylate glue and platinum coils.
An advantage of ETSO is its reduced cost and shorter procedure time, making it favorable for patients with compromised liver function.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi Police beef up security ahead of AAP's protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
This comes after AAP decides to take out a candle march and ...
24-year-old Indian woman professional dies in car accident in US
Arshia Joshi loses her life in a tragic car accident in Penn...
‘Interference’: MEA summons German envoy over remarks on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
Says ‘biased assumptions’ are unwarranted
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal moves High Court, early hearing unlikely
High Court may take up petition only after Holi