PGI may start in-house testing of medicines

Chandigarh, October 31
The PGI is considering starting testing of medicines to avert any adverse reaction to patients. The move comes after five such cases relating to Propofol, an anaesthetic drug, surfaced at the institute.
Central Drug Testing Laboratory is one of the seven national laboratories in India engaged in the research and analysis of drug and cosmetics as per the Drug and Cosmetics Act, 1940. “unexplained” hypotension (sudden drop in blood pressure) in intraoperative (occurring or performed during the course of a surgical operation) period with anuria (failure of the kidneys to produce urine) and/or jaundice in post-operative period were found in a few patients over the past few days. The matter was highlighted on September 1.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
No role of Gujarat govt, bridge renovated by Morbi administration: Deputy ex-CM
PM Modi to visit Morbi today
No mining within 1 km of International Border: Punjab Govt
In affidavit, Punjab says decision after concerns expressed ...
Maiden Pharma's 19 batches of albendazole tablets fail quality test
Withdrawn from haryana hospitals, dispensaries