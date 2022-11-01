PGI may start in-house testing of medicines

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 31

The PGI is considering starting testing of medicines to avert any adverse reaction to patients. The move comes after five such cases relating to Propofol, an anaesthetic drug, surfaced at the institute.

Central Drug Testing Laboratory is one of the seven national laboratories in India engaged in the research and analysis of drug and cosmetics as per the Drug and Cosmetics Act, 1940. “unexplained” hypotension (sudden drop in blood pressure) in intraoperative (occurring or performed during the course of a surgical operation) period with anuria (failure of the kidneys to produce urine) and/or jaundice in post-operative period were found in a few patients over the past few days. The matter was highlighted on September 1.

