PGI meeting explores yoga as preventive healthcare

Chandigarh, January 9

The CCRYN-Collaborative Centre for Mind Body Intervention through Yoga, PGIMER, organised a groundbreaking hybrid expert meeting today.

The theme of meeting was ‘Barriers and Benefits of Yoga Research’, and its focus was to enlighten the participants on the process and complexities of policy formulation in the realms of integrative health, accuracy of yoga asanas, ethics, standardisation, implementation science, communication and policy research.

This was achieved through discussions led by experts from prestigious institutes and organisations. The event featured a diverse array of experts, each contributing a 5-minute capsule presentation, followed by a 10-minute Q&A session.

S-VYASA Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr NK Manjunath presented a comprehensive overview on the regulation of heart and brain through yoga. He emphasised, “Preventive healthcare is important, and maintaining adherence to preventive healthcare is most important.”

