PGI meeting explores yoga as preventive healthcare

Chandigarh, January 9
The CCRYN-Collaborative Centre for Mind Body Intervention through Yoga, PGIMER, organised a groundbreaking hybrid expert meeting today.
The theme of meeting was ‘Barriers and Benefits of Yoga Research’, and its focus was to enlighten the participants on the process and complexities of policy formulation in the realms of integrative health, accuracy of yoga asanas, ethics, standardisation, implementation science, communication and policy research.
This was achieved through discussions led by experts from prestigious institutes and organisations. The event featured a diverse array of experts, each contributing a 5-minute capsule presentation, followed by a 10-minute Q&A session.
S-VYASA Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr NK Manjunath presented a comprehensive overview on the regulation of heart and brain through yoga. He emphasised, “Preventive healthcare is important, and maintaining adherence to preventive healthcare is most important.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not hands, it was 'cloth or pillow', Suchana Seth 'smothered' 4-year-old son 36 hours before being caught, says doctor after autopsy
There was no blood loss or struggle marks on the body
Suchana Seth’s husband to be questioned after cremation today; boy had spoken to his father over video call on Sunday
CEO had ‘tried to render her son unconscious to prevent him ...
Bengaluru CEO was unhappy over court order permitting her husband to spend time with their son: Goa Police
Suchana Seth was caught in Karnataka's Chitradurga district ...
Body of 4-year-old boy killed by his mother brought to Bengaluru; child to be cremated later in the day
The victim's father, Venkat Raman, brings the body to an apa...
Uttar Pradesh shocker: Cop, others urinate in student’s mouth, force him to lick their spit from slippers
A bullet fired upon the MCA student passed close to his earl...