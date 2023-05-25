PGI offers free online hearing evaluation of patients

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, May 24

The Department of Otolaryngology at the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI), in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), has initiated a ground-breaking study aimed at providing accessible hearing healthcare to individuals experiencing hearing problems.

The study involves implementation of a free online hearing test, available on a dedicated website, as part of a comprehensive audiological rehabilitation programme.

The primary objective of the study, “Developing digit-in-noise test in Hindi and implementing a combination of online and in-person hearing health care among adults in Chandigarh and neighbouring states: An explorative study”, is to identify individuals with hearing loss using a simple digit-in-noise test. This test specifically assesses auditory speech recognition abilities in noisy environments and serves as an effective screening tool.

To participate in the study, individuals are required to find a quiet space with minimal ambient noise and access the website. They are then guided to engage in a telephonic consultation with a qualified expert from the PGI’s Speech and Hearing Unit, where they can describe their hearing problems. Participants can subsequently book an appointment for a comprehensive hearing evaluation at the PGI clinic.

Based on the evaluation results, prescribed hearing aids can be purchased from the clinic. Additionally, participants will have access to an online rehabilitation programme, designed to provide personalised audiological rehabilitation.

This innovative approach aims to minimise the number of visits individuals need to make to the outpatient department (OPD) while ensuring they receive comprehensive care for their hearing needs.

During the test, participants must have to listen to a series of triplets and enter the digits they hear into a keypad displayed on their screen. There are a total of 18 sets of triplets presented successively, and participants are encouraged to provide responses even if they are unsure, promoting an inclusive and comprehensive assessment.

The collaboration between PGI’s ENT Department and ICMR provides easily accessible screening tools and rehabilitation options. By leveraging the power of technology, this study aims to transform the way individuals with hearing loss receive care, enabling personalised treatment plans and improving their overall quality of life.

