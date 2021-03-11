PGI officiating director to continue

Chandigarh, April 30
Paediatrics Department Head Surjit Singh will continue as the officiating director of the PGIMER until further orders.
A communication in this regard was received from the Union Health Ministry today.
In January, a search-cum-selection committee had interviewed 32 candidates for the post of director. Dr Surjit Singh was given the officiating charge from November 1, 2021, for a period of six months. Prof Jagat Ram retired as PGI Director on October 31.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India calls for cessation of hostilities in Ukraine ahead of PM Modi’s Europe trip
On his first trip abroad this year, Modi will embark on a th...
Heatwave abates in northwest India, 5 days of relief predicted
Isolated light rainfall along with dust storms, thunderstorm...
Priority is to ensure very high standards of operational preparedness: Army Chief Manoj Pande
Says Indian Army, in coordination with Air Force and Navy, w...
Patiala clashes: Key accused Barjinder Singh Parwana among six more arrested
Nine arrests so far in connection with Friday’s violence | P...
'I am back with your good wishes and His blessings': Dharmendra to fans after returning from hospital
The 86-year-old star suffered a muscle pull