PGI officiating director to continue

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 30

Paediatrics Department Head Surjit Singh will continue as the officiating director of the PGIMER until further orders.

A communication in this regard was received from the Union Health Ministry today.

In January, a search-cum-selection committee had interviewed 32 candidates for the post of director. Dr Surjit Singh was given the officiating charge from November 1, 2021, for a period of six months. Prof Jagat Ram retired as PGI Director on October 31.