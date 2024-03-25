 PGI OPD footfall doubles in 2 years : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

PGI OPD footfall doubles in 2 years

27 lakh patients visited medical institute last year as against over 14 lakh in 2021

PGI OPD footfall doubles in 2 years


Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, March 24

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here has witnessed a staggering surge in its outpatient department (OPD) footfall, raising concerns about the strain on healthcare facilities and the urgent need for deployment of additional staff.

The fallout

  • The surge exerts immense pressure on various departments, significantly impacting patient care and service.
  • The increase in OPD patients overwhelms the existing workforce, leading to challenges in providing timely and comprehensive care to patients.
  • The shortage of faculty members in several critical departments hinders optimal patient care.

Plan to reduce queues

  • Queue Management System (QMS) module will reduce patient queues outside OPD rooms and it will also generate tokens for queue management in the Hospital Information System
  • Option of self-printing of OPD cards for new patients and self-stamping for revisiting patients
  • Patients using online registration will be incentivised to reduce walk-ins
  • Online registration of the patient (new and revisiting) through mobile app
  • Electronic prescription of medicines and its dispensing through e-pharmacy

Manpower requirement flagged

  • A total of 32 departments had requested for creation of 182 posts of assistant professor to manage the rush. The agenda was tabled during the Standing Academic Committee meeting held last year
  • Four departments raised serious concerns over the escalating workload on senior residents, leading to mental stress and suboptimal patient care. They collectively demanded the creation of 51 new posts of Senior Resident (SR) to reduce the burden
  • PGI requested for 17 laboratory attendants in the Standing Finance Committee meeting last year

Solutions in works: Prof Lal

The OPD rush will be managed with queue management system and many other features. We are also looking at increasing manpower resources so that the patient load can be handled effectively. — Prof Vivek Lal, Director, PGIMER

According to data available, the OPD footfall at the PGIMER skyrocketed from 14,23,487 in 2021 to a remarkable 27,05,020 last year, marking an unprecedented 90% increase. The surge exerted immense pressure on various departments, significantly impacting patient care and service.

Key departments experiencing a major increase in OPD footfall include anaesthesia (150%), cardiology (107%), dermatology (167%), endocrinology (124%), gastroenterology (110%), orthopaedics (177%) and plastic surgery (116%). The surge has overwhelmed the existing healthcare workforce, leading to challenges in providing timely and comprehensive care to patients.

The shortage of faculty members across several critical departments, including anaesthesia, endocrinology, gastroenterology, gynaecology and neurosurgery, has exacerbated the situation. These departments are struggling to meet the growing demands of the increasing patient population, hindering optimal patient care.

For instance, the Anaesthesia Department, which is responsible for patient care at over 72 locations, is operating with a faculty strength that falls significantly short of the required number.

With an increase in patient visits and investigations, the Endocrinology Department has witnessed a 10-fold jump in workload over the years. Despite handling over 25,000 investigations per month, the department struggles with a shortage of assistant professors, hampering its ability to meet the growing demands of patients.

The Gastroenterology Department has experienced a 110% rise in patient numbers, coupled with the introduction of advanced procedures, leading to an exponential increase in workload. The complexity of interventions such as magnification endoscopy and complex stent placements has further strained the department’s resources. The department has seen a significant rise in patient visits, deliveries and major surgeries, translating into a 90% increase in outpatient visits and a surge in surgical procedures. The department requires additional faculty members to manage the growing workload effectively.

Operating across multiple areas, including Emergency, operation theatres and trauma centres, the Department of Neurosurgery is struggling to handle patients due to staff shortage. With the existing workforce stretched thin, the department is finding it challenging to provide services effectively in all areas.

On the ever increasing patient rush at OPDs, Prof Vivek Lal, Director, PGIMER, said, “We are constantly upgrading our facilities as Hospital Information System 2.0 is in the offing. It is expected that the OPD rush will be managed with queue management system and many other features that will be offered for streamlining the OPD rush. We are also looking at increasing manpower resources so that the patient load can be handled effectively.”

In response to the burgeoning patient influx surpassing 10,000 individuals daily at the hospital, an urgent directive was issued stressing that faculty members must be present at their respective OPDs no later than 9.15 am.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#PGI Chandigarh


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Election Commission directs disciplinary action against Punjab SDM for absence from poll duty

2
Diaspora

24-year-old Indian woman professional dies in car accident in US

3
Himachal

BJP names 111 more candidates for Lok Sabha election; Maneka Gandhi fielded from Sultanpur, Kangana Ranaut from Mandi

4
Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal issues first order from ED custody, asks minister Atishi to address water-related problems

5
India

Pakistan to ‘seriously’ consider restoring trade ties with India: Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar

6
India

IIT-Guwahati student arrested under UAPA after he pledges 'allegiance to ISIS'; hunt on for another

7
India

Former IAF chief RKS Bhadauria, ex-bureaucrat Varaprasad Rao join BJP

8
Haryana

Former Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal, Haryana Minister and Independent MLA Ranjit Chautala join BJP

9
Punjab

Met department predicts rain in Punjab till March 29

10
Features

50 years of MS Sathyu’s ‘Garm Hava’: Looking back, forward

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

BJP picks Maneka for Sultanpur, Kangana Mandi, Jindal Kurukshetra

BJP picks Maneka for Sultanpur, Kangana Mandi, Jindal Kurukshetra

5th list of 111 out | Varun Gandhi dropped from Pilibhit, VK...

Bhadauria, former IAF Chief, joins BJP

Bhadauria, former IAF Chief, joins BJP

INDIA bloc to hold mega rally to ‘save democracy’ on Mar 31

INDIA bloc to hold mega rally to ‘save democracy’ on Mar 31

Alliance unites in Delhi CM Kejriwal’s support

It’s murder, sellers booked under Sec 302: Mann on liquor deaths

It’s murder, sellers booked under Sec 302: Mann on liquor deaths

Absent from poll duty, Amloh SDM removed by EC

Absent from poll duty, Amloh SDM removed by EC


Cities

View All

Celebrate Holi festival with homemade organic colours

Celebrate Holi festival with homemade organic colours

3 women thieves nabbed, devotee’s purse recovered

Cops, paramilitary personnel hold flag march in Tarn Taran

15 mobile phones, 12 SIM cards seized from Amritsar Central Jail

Illicit liquor seized during raids at 2 villages; one held

Civic body to keep watch on streetlight infra online

Civic body to keep watch on streetlight infra online

Kharar woman gang-raped at hotel, 2 held

Man accused of killing woman he wanted to marry walks free

Three drug peddlers land in UT police net

Open House: Should city residents get free water considering its financial sustainability?

AAP presses BJP for answers on ‘Rs 60-crore bribery scandal’

AAP presses BJP for answers on ‘Rs 60-crore bribery scandal’

BJP burns Arvind Kejriwal’s effigy to protest ‘corruption’

AAP committed ‘money laundering’ through Arvind Kejriwal: Enforcement Directorate

Smriti Irani accuses AAP of betraying public trust

Left alliance leads in all 4 posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University student poll

Woman, daughter die in road mishap

Woman, daughter die in road mishap

Contractor, aides held for stealing expressway construction material

2 motorcycle-borne miscreants fire gunshots at teacher’s house

Bike thief lands in police dragnet

8 kg poppy husk, 4.5 lakh litres of lahan destroyed

Impersonation case: Pseudo-policeman was frequent visitor to Shimlapuri police post

Impersonation case: Pseudo-policeman was frequent visitor to Shimlapuri police post

OTS policy to regularise water, sewer connections notified

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders keep fingers crossed as wait gets longer for BJP Punjab list

Play safe Holi, take proper care of your pets too

Rs 30L unaccounted cash seized

PSOU gets ~1cr grant-in-aid

PSOU gets Rs 1cr grant-in-aid

Meeting on electric locomotive maintenance held