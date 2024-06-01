PGI OPDs closed today

Chandigarh, May 31
The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI) will observe June 1 (Saturday) as public holiday on account of the Lok Sabha election. All elective services, including out patient departments (OPDs) and OTs, will remain closed.
The PGI authorities have stated that the patients, who have booked/pre-registered for June 1 have to reschedule their appointment. However, emergency/trauma services at the institute will be fully functional in the interest of patient care.
