PGI orders loose-fitting attire for nurses, stirs row

Chandigarh, November 18

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has rolled out a new dress code for nurses, emphasising loose-fitting attire from chest and hips.

Gives specific measurements Directive to ensure loose-fitting attire raises questions about individual comfort and personal choice

The mandate dictates a two-piece outfit, including a short-sleeved V-neck shirt and elastic waist trousers, with specific measurements leaving little room for individual preferences.

The directive to ensure loose-fitting attire from the chest to hips has raised questions about individual comfort and personal choice, as the institute appears to dictate how the clothing should fit. The directive also describes that the depth of neck design should not exceed 6 inches and two inches loose from around fullest part of chest and hip.

The traditional green salwar kameez has been replaced with a modern ensemble comprising green shirt/V-shape top and elasticated trousers as per specified guidelines. However, it’s noteworthy that this alteration excludes the supervisory nursing staff, including assistant nursing supervisors (ANSs) and deputy nursing supervisors (DNSs), who will continue to don the familiar green salwar kameez in line with the existing dress code.

The implementation of this new dress code is set to take effect in the next three months. The PGI has issued a stern warning, stating that after this period, necessary action will be taken against staff members found non-compliant with the updated dress regulations. The consequences are to be enforced in accordance with the rules of the institute.

The institute has explicitly stated that it will not bear any financial burden incurred by staff members due to this change in uniform/dress. The nurses are also prohibited from roaming outside the PGIMER campus in uniform. Moreover, a distinctive directive disallows dark green-colored tops and trousers in open areas, permitting their use exclusively within critical environments like ICUs and OTs.

