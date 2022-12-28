PGI, Panjab University among 9 put on notice for flouting waste management norms

Sandeep Rana
Chandigarh, December 27
Issuing final notices to two top government hospitals, two premier educational institutions, four housing societies and a market committee for non-compliance of the solid waste management (SWM) rules, the local Municipal Corporation today said failure to comply with the norms will attract fine and criminal cases.
The notices have been served on the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI); Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32; Panjab University; Punjab Engineering College; BSNL Society and Progressive Society, Sector 50; Kendriya Vihar Society, Sector 48; Pushpak Society, Sector 49; and Market Committee, Sector 26, all of which are bulk waste generators (BWGs).
The BWGs are required to process, treat and dispose of waste generated through composting or biomethanation within the premises as far as possible and the residual waste is to be handed over to a waste collector or agency as directed by the MC.
“During a physical inspection conducted recently by the field supervisory staff of the MC, it was noticed the statuary provisions are not being complied with and processing of wet waste is not being done by the institutions in accordance with the rules,” said the MC in its notice.
As such, a notice has been served with the direction to comply with the SWM Rules, 2016, as well as the MC Chandigarh SWM Bylaws-2018 with respect to statutory obligation of bulk waste generators.
In case of non-compliance, a fine and administrative charges will be levied and directions for registration of criminal cases will be given for lodging of an FIR under Section 15 of the Environment Protection Act, 1986, with effect from January 1, 2023.
In case of failure to comply with Rule 4 (7) of the SWM Rules, Rs 20,000 fine and administrative charges will be levied once a month. While failure to hand over the residual waste to the corporation will attract a fine of Rs 2,000 per day.
The civic body added it should be treated as the final notice for compliance of the statutory obligations.
Erring institutions
PGI | GMCH-32 | PU | PEC
BSNL Society, Sec 50
Progressive Society, Sec 50
Kendriya Vihar Society, Sec 48
Pushpak Society, Sec 49
Market Committee, Sec 26
May face criminal proceedings
- The institutions as bulk waste generators have been found flouting solid waste management rules
- They are required to treat/dispose of waste via composting or biomethanation, give residual waste to collector
- In case of non-compliance, directions for an FIR will be given under Section 15 of the Environment Protection Act, 1986
- Also, the institutions face Rs 20,000/month fine for flouting rules and Rs 2,000/day fine for not handing over residual waste to MC
