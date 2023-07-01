PGI plans to hire 50 phlebotomists

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, June 30

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, is set to take up several pending agendas in its upcoming Standing Finance Committee (SFC) meeting, scheduled to take place in July. One of the key proposals to be discussed during the meeting is the creation of 50 outsourced positions for phlebotomists across various departments at the PGI.

A proposal for the addition of six extra seats for MCh Neurosurgery programme in the Department of Neurosurgery will be presented.

The previous proposal put forth by the PGIMER to hire 50 phlebotomists on an outsourced basis was rejected by the Standing Finance Committee in the previous year. However, the committee recommended that the services be outsourced through an agency using the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) platform. At present, the PGI does not have any sanctioned posts for phlebotomists on an outsourced basis, which poses a challenge in utilising the GeM portal. Thus, the PGI seeks the approval of the Standing Finance Committee to create 50 new outsourced positions for phlebotomists in accordance with the existing Recruitment Rules.

In addition to the proposal for phlebotomists, the meeting will also discuss the requirement of 17 laboratory attendants on an outsourced basis as well as the ex-post facto sanction on 18 laboratory attendants who have already been hired for various departments at the PGI. The institution is experiencing a shortage of laboratory attendants and nursing staff due to the rapid expansion of its clinical and laboratory services. The increased patient load resulting from the expansion and establishment of new clinical care facilities has created an urgent need for additional support staff across various departments.

Furthermore, the proposal for the addition of six extra seats for MCh Neurosurgery programme in the Department of Neurosurgery will be presented. Despite having 28 senior residents, the department faces challenges in providing adequate patient care due to the dispersed nature of services throughout the hospital.

The upcoming Standing Finance Committee meeting aims at addressing these pressing matters and seeking approval for necessary measures to alleviate staffing shortages and improve patient care at the PGI.