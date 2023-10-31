PGI readies plan for manpower at Sarangpur trauma centre

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, October 30

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, has prepared a proposal for meeting the manpower requirements at its advanced trauma centre in Sarangpur.

The proposal encompasses an array of critical roles and positions, ranging from 36 phlebotomists to a nursing superintendent, 100 OT technicians and 50 data entry operators, among others. Other positions for the trauma centre in Sarangpur are a morgue attendant, a sanitation supervisor, a blood donation camp coordinator, a prosthetic technician and burn dressers.

Last year, PGIMER secured possession of 50.76 acres of land for the development of the Sarangpur campus. However, the project has been on hold. A definitive decision regarding the introduction of an MBBS course by the Central Government is still to be taken. “The standing finance committee has sought a comprehensive project report on the MBBS course. A report that must receive approval from the Ministry before further action can be taken,” stated a senior PGI official.

The proposed 500-bed hospital at the Sarangpur campus is designed to be closely affiliated with the medical college, ensuring the incorporation of a sufficient number of beds in accordance with the National Medical Council guidelines for various clinical departments. This proposal envisions a holistic college campus coupled with an advanced hospital and equipped with state-of-the-art facilities that facilitate quality education, cutting-edge research and top-notch patient care. According to the PGI, the expansion is aimed at meeting the ever-increasing demand for hospital beds, offering more modular operating theatres and state-of-the-art ICU facilities for improved patient care.

One of the primary objectives of setting up the advanced trauma centre in Sarangpur is to alleviate the heavy influx of patients at the PGIMER.

