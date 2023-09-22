PGI-Sarangpur elevated road project revived after three yrs

Dushyant Singh Pundir
Chandigarh, September 21
After a gap of nearly three years, the UT Administration has decided to breathe a new life into the PGIMER-Sarangpur elevated road project. Initially proposed in 2020, this 1.75-km flyover, encompassing a 1.3-km elevated stretch, was temporarily shelved due to Covid.
An official of the Engineering Department confirmed that consultants had been engaged to draft a feasibility report for the project, with an expected submission within a month. Once this report is received, the fate of the project will be determined. The department will then proceed with obtaining various clearances, including environmental approvals, before finalising the design and project cost. Upon finalisation, funding for the project will be sought from the Union Government in the next financial year. The estimated cost of the elevated road is Rs 90 crore, with a planned width of around 19.1 m and a carriageway width of 17.5 m. The Engineering Department’s original plan outlined the construction of a 1.75-km road, including a 1.3-km flyover, aimed at facilitating smooth traffic flow between the PGI and Sarangpur, effectively bypassing traffic bottlenecks at Khudda Jassu and Khudda Lahora villages. The four-lane elevated road is designed to provide congestion-free transit for those commuting to New Chandigarh and Baddi in Himachal Pradesh and vice versa. Additionally, it will streamline travel to the Sarangpur institutional area, where numerous projects are coming up, including the extension campus of the PGIMER.
The department had previously conducted a geo-technical study of the project area. When constructed, the elevated road will alleviate traffic woes and enhance connectivity, benefiting both commuters and the area’s growing institutions.
To ease traffic movement
- Project aims at hassle-free traffic movement from PGIMER to Mullanpur, Sarangpur and Baddi
- To be built at a cost of nearly Rs 90 cr; will comprise 1.75-km elevated road with 1.3-km flyover
- Start from near PGIMER and end at Sarangpur after crossing Khuda Jassu and Khuda Lahora villages
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India suspends visas for Canadians, asks Ottawa to cut mission staff as rift grows
Justin Trudeau rules out release of evidence after MEA says ...
NIA releases pics of 10 pro-Khalistanis behind attack on India’s US mission
Probe agency seeks info from public on suspects
Aadhaar not must for electoral rolls: EC
Tells SC will make changes in forms to enrol new voters