PGI-Sarangpur elevated road project revived after three yrs

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, September 21

After a gap of nearly three years, the UT Administration has decided to breathe a new life into the PGIMER-Sarangpur elevated road project. Initially proposed in 2020, this 1.75-km flyover, encompassing a 1.3-km elevated stretch, was temporarily shelved due to Covid.

An official of the Engineering Department confirmed that consultants had been engaged to draft a feasibility report for the project, with an expected submission within a month. Once this report is received, the fate of the project will be determined. The department will then proceed with obtaining various clearances, including environmental approvals, before finalising the design and project cost. Upon finalisation, funding for the project will be sought from the Union Government in the next financial year. The estimated cost of the elevated road is Rs 90 crore, with a planned width of around 19.1 m and a carriageway width of 17.5 m. The Engineering Department’s original plan outlined the construction of a 1.75-km road, including a 1.3-km flyover, aimed at facilitating smooth traffic flow between the PGI and Sarangpur, effectively bypassing traffic bottlenecks at Khudda Jassu and Khudda Lahora villages. The four-lane elevated road is designed to provide congestion-free transit for those commuting to New Chandigarh and Baddi in Himachal Pradesh and vice versa. Additionally, it will streamline travel to the Sarangpur institutional area, where numerous projects are coming up, including the extension campus of the PGIMER.

The department had previously conducted a geo-technical study of the project area. When constructed, the elevated road will alleviate traffic woes and enhance connectivity, benefiting both commuters and the area’s growing institutions.

