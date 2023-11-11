PGI sees rise in robotic-assisted prostate cancer surgeries

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, November 10

The number of robotic-assisted radical prostatectomies (RARP) performed by the Department of Urology, PGI, has seen a substantial increase, surging around four times in the past couple of years.

It is a surgical procedure used in the treatment of prostate cancer. During RARP, a surgeon uses a robotic system that assists in a radical prostatectomy, which involves removing the entire prostate gland along with surrounding tissues. The robotic system allows for more precision and minimally invasive techniques, often resulting in reduced recovery times and fewer complications compared to traditional open surgery.

Dr Uttam Mete, Head, Department of Urology, attributes this rise to heightened awareness among patients and general physicians regarding prostate specific antigen (PSA) testing for individuals presenting with lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS).

“Earlier, there was less awareness about prostate cancer and patients would come in the third stage of cancer that led to a delay in treatment. We have seen a rise by 50 per cent in patients who now come at an early stage making treatment possible. The robot-assisted surgery costs Rs 60,000 at the PGI, while it costs Rs 5 lakh in private hospital. This precision surgery has also reduced hospital stay of patients and prevented excessive blood loss during surgery. Patients are also saved from the risk of complications and recover early,” explained Dr Mete.

One notable factor contributing to this surge is the growing awareness of PGI’s state-of-the-art robotic facilities, drawing in more patients seeking advanced treatment options. This influx, according to Dr Mete, has led to a significant improvement in cancer detection rates, with cases being identified at an earlier and more treatable stage compared to the past.

Notably, the increase is not limited to prostate cancer cases alone. Dr Mete points out that the number of patients diagnosed with bladder cancer has also seen a three-four fold rise at the PGI. A potential explanation for this escalation, as suggested by Dr Mete, is the increased incidence of bladder cancer in Punjab and other neighbouring states. Epidemiologists are exploring a correlation between this rise and ground water toxicity, which is claimed to be the main reason.

“The surge in RARP procedures at the PGI underscores a positive shift in both patient and medical practitioner awareness regarding urological health. The improved detection rates and the shift towards early-stage diagnoses are promising signs in the fight against urological cancers, signalling a positive trend in healthcare outcomes,” said Dr Uttam Mete.

Surge in bladder cancer cases

