PGI set to have skin bank

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, November 27

Plastic Surgery Department of the PGI here is set to open a skin bank in the hospital with the institute getting the nod for skin harvesting. The bank is aimed at providing a lifeline to patients whose injuries are so severe that viable skin left for grafting is scarce. The facility receives around 25 burn cases monthly.

Prof Ashish Sharma, Head, Department of Renal Transplant Surgery and Organising Chairman, confirmed the PGI had been awarded the licence for skin banking. The first-of-its-kind facility is expected to commence operations next year.

A distinctive aspect of this skin bank is the utilisation of skin from the bodies of deceased or that of brain-dead individuals. Though it may sound unconventional, such practices are already in place in several countries. Legally, skin cannot be harvested from another living patient. Skin will be extracted from the bodies of the brain-dead or deceased, will undergo screening to ensure there is no infection and then will be stored in the bank. This approach minimises the risk of infections for the recipients. Currently, skin is stored temporarily at the PGI, and in burn cases, a patient’s own skin is often used for grafting. However, the establishment of the skin bank is expected to alleviate the challenges faced by patients due to the unavailability of suitable skin. Prompt access to compatible skin could significantly reduce pain, limit antibiotic usage and expedite the healing process for burn patients. The bank will store skin for an extended period under controlled temperatures, ensuring its availability when needed.

In cases of extensive burns or injuries, patients often require skin grafts to cover and protect damaged areas. A skin bank will provide a ready supply of donor skin, facilitating timely interventions to address critical medical needs.

Having a skin bank means that patients don’t have to wait for a suitable donor when urgent skin grafts are required. This can significantly reduce the waiting time for surgeries, minimising the risk of infections and complications. Skin grafts from a skin bank contribute to faster and more effective healing. These grafts can aid in preventing infections, reducing pain, and promoting better cosmetic outcomes for patients.

For patients with extensive burns that exceed the availability of their own healthy skin for grafting, a skin bank will become an invaluable resource. It will ensure an adequate supply of donor skin to cover large areas of damaged tissue.

#PGI Chandigarh