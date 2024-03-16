PGI starts endocrine, breast surgery clinic

Chandigarh, March 15
PGI Chandigarh today launched its state-of-the-art endocrine and breast surgery clinic at department of general surgery.
This initiative was launched in response to increasing demand for specialised treatment related to thyroid, parathyroid, adrenal, neuroendocrine and breast disorders (benign or malignant). The clinic will also provide services to the patients suffering from diabetic foot. it was inaugurated by PGI Director Prof Vivek Lal.
The clinic, specifically designed for patients of endocrine and breast-related diseases, will be opened twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays and registration timings will be from 12 pm to 1 pm.
Dr Divya Dahiya, head of General Surgery Unit II, said: “In our unit, we examine over 80 patients per OPD. With the introduction of this clinic, patients will have access to all the necessary facilities under one roof, saving them the hassle of rushing from one place to another.”
