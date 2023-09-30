PGI summit on gastro diseases aims at enhancing patient care

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 29

The Department of Gastroenterology at the PGIMER is gearing up to host the 7th PGI Gastrointestinal Emergencies Update, a vital national-level conference, from September 30 to October 2.

The focus of this year’s conference is clear: To bridge the gap between evidence-based practices and the management of gastrointestinal and liver emergencies. Gastrointestinal emergencies pose a significant global health challenge, often leading to severe morbidity and even mortality. The key takeaway is that prompt, goal-directed management during the critical early hours of presentation can substantially enhance clinical outcomes.

This conference will comprehensively cover a spectrum of gastrointestinal emergencies. Additionally, intensive care unit patient management will be highlighted. Special sessions will provide invaluable insights into GI tract emergencies.

Distinguished figures helm this conference, with Prof Usha Dutta as the chairperson and Prof Rakesh Kochhar serving as the chief scientific adviser. Dr Anupam Kumar Singh and Dr Vaneet Jearth assume the roles of co-organising secretaries. The faculty comprises gastroenterologists such as Prof DN Reddy, Prof SK Sarin, Dr Mahesh Goenka, Prof Anoop Saraya, Prof Pramod Garg, Dr Ajay Kumar, Prof Sandeep Nijhawan, and many others.

