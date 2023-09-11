PGI to have 10 more beds, 2 OTs for paediatric patients

Tribune News Service

In a bid to provide timely and improved critical care services at the paediatric wing, the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) is set to have 10 more dedicated critical care beds and two operation theatres specifically for paediatric patients.

The decision comes amid a critical shortage of beds, which has led to extended waiting lists and challenges for patients, especially children in need of specialised care. The objective of this expansion is to alleviate the suffering of young patients and reduce the wait time for critical medical attention.

These new beds will be allocated to two areas in the PGI — the Advanced Paediatric Centre (APC) and the coming up Critical Care Block. They will cater to patients requiring intensive care and those with cardiac ailments.

At present, the APC houses 16 beds in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) and 22 beds in the Emergency. The Emergency consistently operates at an alarming 300% occupancy rate throughout the year. The PICU maintains a 100% daily bed utilisation rate, with more than two-thirds of its admissions requiring ventilation support. The influx of patients seeking care at the

Emergency of the APC has surged by more than fourfold over the years. Despite a sanctioned bed strength of 22, the unit often accommodates three-four patients per bed due to the high demand. Additionally, there is a consistent waiting list of seven-eight critically ill patients awaiting transfer to the PICU at any given time.

Shockingly, over 50% of patients find themselves in the Emergency for more than 72 hours, far beyond their initial stabilisation and acute care requirements.

Over the past decade, the PICU has witnessed a substantial expansion in services and organ-supportive therapies.

These include a wide range of advanced treatments, including continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT), invasive neurocritical care monitoring, therapeutic plasma exchange, and paediatric extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) services in collaboration with Cardiac Anaesthesia and Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS) departments.

