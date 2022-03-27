PGI to launch hi-tech info system

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 26

The PGI is all set to launch its advanced hospital information system version 2 (HIS-2), wherein health services will be digitised and made patient-friendly.

The institute had recently introduced an SMS facility for laboratory tests.

The reputation of govt hospitals of being difficult to navigate and apathetic to patients’ convenience is no longer acceptable to the public. Schemes such as this are expected to be the norm in an increasingly digitally connected world. — Prof Reena Das, head, Haematology Dept

Under this initiative, once the lab reports of patients are ready, they receive an SMS intimation on the registered number. The SMS also contains a link to download the PDF file of the report.

The initiative has been designed by the computer section of PGIMER in collaboration with CDAC-Noida.

Prof Reena Das, head, Haematology Department, and in charge of the new OPD sample collection centre at PGIMER, said: “It is heartening to see patients’ kin to not have run from pillar to post enquiring about reports and being clueless about when the test results will be ready. Modern medicine is heavily dependent on investigation and often, clinicians are unable to take patient care decisions or counsel them about their illness unless the detailed reports are ready,” shared Prof Das.

“Previously, patients had to repeatedly check the status of their reports online or at various windows in the hospital, and queue up to take printouts of those reports. With the launch of this facility, patients will be informed about their reports in the comfort of their at home and will be able to plan their next visit to the hospital at their own convenience. With the option of downloading the report patients can take printouts easily. Ultimately, this will also lead to decongestion of hospital areas and optimal utilisation of the support staff,” she added.