PGI to ramp up OT infrastructure

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, June 27

A 150-bed critical care block that is set to come up at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) will have upgraded operation theatres to address the shortage of surgical facilities.

According to statistics, the PGIMER at present has around 72 operation theatre tables, which fall short of the institute’s requirements. Last year alone, the institute conducted a staggering 86,283 surgeries, encompassing both minor and major procedures. Besides, 44,000 surgeries were performed at the Emergencies of various departments and other specialised units. Furthermore, the institute witnessed an influx of over 29 lakh patients in its outpatient departments (OPD), including the Emergency and special clinics, along with over 1 lakh patient admissions.

To bridge this gap and meet the increasing demand for surgical procedures, the institute initially considered constructing a “New Operation Theatre Complex” with 25 operation theatres in the space available in front of Nivedita Hostel. However, administrative hurdles prevented the implementation of this plan. Subsequently, the institute decided to establish the critical care block, which will be instrumental in accommodating more patients, who require surgery, and in providing timely diagnosis and treatment.

The critical care block, estimated to cost Rs 208.92 crore, has received a significant allocation of Rs 120 crore under the Pradhan Mantri - Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM). The remaining funds, amounting to approximately Rs 88.92 crore, will be sourced from the regular budget of the institute.

The upgraded operation theatres in the critical care block will not only address the immediate shortage but also enhance the overall surgical capacity of the PGIMER. By offering cutting-edge facilities and advanced technology at the critical care block, the institute aims at delivering superior patient care and minimise the need for patient transfers between different blocks.

The construction work on the critical care block is expected to commence soon, and site is proposed near the Advanced Cardiac Centre.