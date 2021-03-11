PGI to table agenda for replacing 17-yr-old management software

PGI to table agenda for replacing 17-yr-old management software

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, June 7

Standing Finance Committee of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research here will take up the agenda of replacing the 17-year-old hospital management software to streamline the treatment flow of patients and empower the hospital’s workforce to perform their duty efficiently.

The agenda will be tabled in the Standing Finance Committee meeting chaired by the Union Health Secretary, which is scheduled for Wednesday in New Delhi.

The project worth Rs 27 crores has been aimed at introducing Hospital Information Management System – 2, thus integrating all digital-related missions of the Government of India and its seamless implementation. The PGIMER has an old system that was introduced in 2007. The PGIMER is planning to install point of sale (POS) machines for the online payments at the registration counters of the OPDs. The trial run has been conducted but there were some server issues detected due to heavy load. With the introduction of HMIS-2, the server problems will be taken care of. Dr Vivek Lal, PGIMER Director, said, “It will be a game changer if it is approved in the agenda. It is a very ambitious project and with its implementation, the PGIMER will be able to manage long queues and recurrent payments. All relevant projects like Queue Management System (QMS) and digital payments using QR codes will be integrated and the harassment our patients will reduce drastically.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Rahul Gandhi meets Sidhu Moosewala's family in Mansa

2
Nation

Now, Arun Gawli gang connection emerges in Sidhu Moosewala murder case

3
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Sandeep Singh alias Kekda, who gave real-time info to shooters, sent to police remand

4
World

Johnny Depp spends over Rs 48 lakh at Indian restaurant 'Varanasi' in UK to celebrate Amber Heard trial win

5
Chandigarh

Rs 1 crore commission from 1 contractor, 100 firms engaged in forest works, it was easy money that lured Dharamsot into it

6
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Eight arrested so far for providing logistic support, conducting recce

7
Punjab

Moga police arrest another member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang

8
Delhi

ED seizes Rs 2.85 crore cash, 133 gold coins after raids against Satyendar Jain; Sisodia claims only Rs 2.79 lakh found

9
Punjab

ED seizes Audi car, Rs 85 lakh in cash after raids on Punjab-based real estate group

10
Punjab

Punjab Police restore security of all 424 VIPs 9 days after Sidhu Moosewala's killing

Don't Miss

View All
Illegal arms trade booms in state
Punjab

Illegal arms trade booms in Punjab

Punjab Police restore security of all 424 VIPs 9 days after Sidhu Moosewala's killing
Punjab

Punjab Police restore security of all 424 VIPs 9 days after Sidhu Moosewala's killing

Rs 1 crore commission from 1 contractor, 100 firms engaged in forest works, it was easy money that lured Punjab ex-minister Dharamsot into it
Chandigarh

Rs 1 crore commission from 1 contractor, 100 firms engaged in forest works, it was easy money that lured Dharamsot into it

‘It’s a loss of hope,’ say Punjabi celebs who stand in solidarity with the family of Sidhu Moosewala
Lifestyle

‘It’s a loss of hope,’ say Punjabi celebs who stand in solidarity with the family of Sidhu Moosewala

150% rise in diabetics in 3 decades, ICMR issues guidance
Nation

150% rise in diabetics in 3 decades, ICMR issues guidance

Heavy tourist footfall leads to traffic snarls on Manali highway
Himachal

Heavy tourist footfall leads to traffic snarls on Manali highway

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Lawrence Bishnoi reveals names of arms suppliers, said ‘Goldy Brar main brain behind murder’
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Lawrence Bishnoi reveals names of arms suppliers, says 'Goldy Brar the brain behind murder'

A college dropout, Bishnoi graduated in crime from city
Punjab Sidhu Moosewala murder

Lawrence Bishnoi, a college dropout, the gangster graduated in crime from Chandigarh; watch video

Top News

New rules to pick CDS, 3-star officers eligible

New rules to pick Chief of Defence Staff, 3-star officers eligible

Notification out, selection likely soon

Moosewala killing: 4 shooters identified; 8 held so far

Sidhu Moosewala killing: 4 shooters identified; 8 held so far

Gurugram arms scam kingpin shot by aide

Gurugram arms scam kingpin Manish Bhardwaj shot by aide

Rajgarh native Surjeet Thakur is AAP Himachal chief

Rajgarh native Surjeet Thakur is AAP Himachal chief

Ex-minister’s arrest exposes ‘nexus’ among officials, middlemen, leaders

Ex-minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot's arrest exposes 'nexus' among officials, middlemen, leaders

‘Took commission’ for allowing illegal felling of trees, ‘ki...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Complete bandh observed to mark Bluestar anniversary

Complete bandh observed in Amritsar to mark Operation Bluestar anniversary

Operation Bluestar anniversary largely peaceful, cops remain on toes in Amritsar

Poor canal system reason behind farmers' groundwater dependence

Five booked for murder attempt in Rajasansi

Tarn Taran: Border area farmers seek compensation

SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal discharged from Chandigarh PGI

SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal discharged from Chandigarh PGI

Rs 2.65 lakh robbed at gunpoint in Goniana

Need-based changes in CHB houses: Panel suggests relaxations

Need-based changes in CHB houses: Panel suggests relaxations

Two years on, upgrade of waste-processing plant in Chandigarh hanging fire

26 Congress councillors lend support to Mohali Mayor

Punjab and Haryana High Court allows photography on premises of SPCA

Chandigarh gets 3 awards in Eat Right Challenge

ED seizes Rs 2.85 crore cash, gold coins after raids against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

ED seizes Rs 2.85 crore cash, 133 gold coins after raids against Satyendar Jain; Sisodia claims only Rs 2.79 lakh found

Fire reported in Supreme Court complex; put out immediately

Law student held in Delhi for intentionally hitting biker with his SUV

Enforcement Directorate conducts raids against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi High Court declines urgent hearing to plea against stay on prayers at Mughal Mosque in Qutub Minar complex

A day before Jalandhar MC meet, Mayor Jagdish Raja tries to ‘placate’ councillors

A day before Jalandhar MC meet, Mayor Jagdish Raja tries to 'placate' councillors

Fed up of poor civic amenities, Jalandhar residents write to Punjab CM

Drug peddler booked for attempt to murder

2 girls die in mishap in Mukerian

Minor domestic help ends life in Jalandhar

Building contractor loses ~51K to two snatchers

Building contractor loses Rs 51K to two snatchers

Four fresh cases of virus in Ludhiana district

Cops crack down on drug trade

Fire breaks out at Guru Nanak Bhawan

Civic body officials told to meet recovery targets

Illegal arms trade booms in state

Illegal arms trade booms in Punjab

Patient manhandles doctor at OOAT clinic in Nabha, held

Patiala: FIR registered against unknown persons in forest fire incident at Bir Sanaur and Bir Kartarpura forest area

Patiala: YPS boxers win medals in IPSC championship