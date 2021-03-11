PGI to table agenda for replacing 17-yr-old management software

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, June 7

Standing Finance Committee of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research here will take up the agenda of replacing the 17-year-old hospital management software to streamline the treatment flow of patients and empower the hospital’s workforce to perform their duty efficiently.

The agenda will be tabled in the Standing Finance Committee meeting chaired by the Union Health Secretary, which is scheduled for Wednesday in New Delhi.

The project worth Rs 27 crores has been aimed at introducing Hospital Information Management System – 2, thus integrating all digital-related missions of the Government of India and its seamless implementation. The PGIMER has an old system that was introduced in 2007. The PGIMER is planning to install point of sale (POS) machines for the online payments at the registration counters of the OPDs. The trial run has been conducted but there were some server issues detected due to heavy load. With the introduction of HMIS-2, the server problems will be taken care of. Dr Vivek Lal, PGIMER Director, said, “It will be a game changer if it is approved in the agenda. It is a very ambitious project and with its implementation, the PGIMER will be able to manage long queues and recurrent payments. All relevant projects like Queue Management System (QMS) and digital payments using QR codes will be integrated and the harassment our patients will reduce drastically.”