Chandigarh: PGI to take a call on resuming OPDs soon

Chandigarh, January 30

As Covid cases are showing a declining trend, the PGI will take a call on resuming physical OPDs in the coming week.

Confirming the development, Dr Surjit Singh, PGI Director, said, “The cases have started declining; we have decided to hold a meeting for resuming physical OPDs in a staggered manner. We will consult heads of departments and also hold a meeting with the UT Administration to see if all three government hospitals are on the same page with regard to opening OPDs now.”

The PGI had decided to run physical OPDs only through the appointment system from January 10 when Covid cases started spiralling due to the infectious third wave. It was decided that tele-consultation would be used as the first point of contact between patients and doctors. Patients would be evaluated first through tele-consultation and only those requiring further evaluation and examination would be called to the OPD by appointment.

Since December 20, 2,008 healthcare workers, including 725 doctors, have been found infected at the PGI.

Active cases dip 11th day in a row

The flattening of the third wave of Covid-19 has already started in Chandigarh with active cases showing a dip for the 11th successive day. The seven-day average positivity rate has also declined to 11.15 per cent from 19.82 per cent recorded a week earlier. As many as 493 daily cases were reported on an average last week. This figure was higher at 1,152 daily average cases in the week between January 23 and January 30.

